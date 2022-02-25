Priyanka Chopra is far too classy to ever just say outright, “Google me, bitch,” but that’s essentially what she told Rosie O’Donnell this week, and I’ll probably be thinking about it until I go to my grave.



After O’Donnell publicly outed herself as being racist when literally no one asked, revealing that she once mistook Priyanka as the daughter of Deepak Chopra, Priyanka posted a statement on Instagram to address the discourse surrounding her.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”

To pack one last punch, Priyanka signed the statement with a “PS,” which said: “As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.” Chef’s kiss, Pri.