Priyanka Chopra isn’t new to the YouTube game—she has just over 1 million subscribers on her official channel and she posted her first video six years ago—but she’s never been a regular uploader. There’ve been a few music videos and behind the scenes clips here, some charity work there, but Chopra fully entered the content creator game on Wednesday, when her YouTube Original series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing premiered. And with that, she is officially my favorite YouTuber. She should do it all the time.



In the half-hour debut, Chopra walks dogs in Venice Beach with gymnast Simone Biles, eats shaved ice cream in Los Angeles’s Koreatown with Awkwafina and tries on the very first wrap dress inside the home of Diane Von Furstenberg, all while inquiring about each woman’s individual success story. They talk about family, career, obstacles, and, as the title of the series suggests, they impart upon Chopra the best advice they’ve ever received. And guess what? It’s truly great guidance.

Don’t take my word for it. Here’s Simone Biles’s one thing, delivered after the 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist spoke openly about the benefits of therapy and being a victim of sexual assault at the hands of Larry Nassar:

“I think it is risk taking, if I can say one thing. Because even in 2018, I took a lot of risks and I did things that terrified me. It made me realize who I was, as a person.”

And Awkwafina’s advice:

“My one thing for you is something that my grandma told me, and it is a piece of advice that I live and die by. Life is only a series of ups and downs. When you go up, there’s no where to go but down. When you’re down, there’s no where to go but up. There is that kind of balance. When I think about my career, it’s very relevant. It makes sense.”

And Diane Von Furstenberg’s guidance, delivered after a joking “have children!” exclamation:

“The most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself. Period. There is no other advice that is more important than that. Relationship number one is the one you have with yourself.”

Chopra isn’t particularly funny, but she is entertaining to watch, and she is certainly a great on-camera interviewer—keep this up and she should be looking at a talk show deal. I mean, it worked for YouTuber Lilly Singh, after all.

