Image: Getty

It’s 2019, and people are busy. If you’re in a high-powered celebrity couple, you don’t have the luxury of having dinner across from your sweetie every night, when you’re an actor and former Miss World winner, and your husband is getting his old band back together. It’s not feasible! That’s why there’s phone sex.

Andy Cohen asked Priyanka Chopra for her thoughts on phone sex—particularly involving the use of FaceTime—during a game of “I Do’s and I Don’ts” on Watch What Happens Live:

For the first question, Andy Cohen asked, “Do you believe in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?” Without hesitation, Chopra Jonas replied, “For sure.” Fellow WWHL guest Willie Geist from the Today show was less certain, pointing out that he does not want his naughty photos “in the Cloud.”

(Side note: I appreciate that Willie Geist didn’t feel the need to pretend to be cooler than he is here.)

Chopra added that she is generally less keen on helping her husband Nick Jonas out with his “manscaping.” Do people still use that word? What a concept! Anyway, yes, Jonas can make an appointment every 4 weeks or so with a professional to take care of that stuff, like the rest of us.

[Us Weekly]

Speaking of celebrity couples, Offset spoke to Ellen DeGeneres that awkward moment he crashed Cardi B’s concert and publicly ask her to take him back. “I love my wife, so it’s serious—it’s not a game to me,” Offset said. So he still pretty much thinks it was the right thing to do:

“We have schedules and we have shows and I just felt like … I can’t give that break between time, so it’s my forefront, I step to it as a man to say I’m wrong,” he said. “I step to it as a man, and you don’t have to take me back but I just want you to know I love you and I care and I’m putting it all out on the table.”

Advertisement

He added that his wedding proposal followed the same logic:

“I asked her to marry me in Philadelphia at the radio show in front of 60,000 people,” he said. “And when I did that, they were like, ‘Oh why’d he do that?’ Because it’s my affection showing; I’m not hiding it. I’m not hiding my affection for you, that’s all. That’s just me being vulnerable, I guess.”

At the time of the concert-crashing, Offset responded to people criticizing him for messing with Cardi’s set by saying, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

Advertisement

[People]