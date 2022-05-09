Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate in January, and they revealed this weekend that she spent more than 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, and only recently came home.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Jonas wrote on Instagram. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.” Jonas also wished a happy Mother’s Day to “all the incredible mothers and care takers out there” and a happy first Mother’s Day to his wife.



Chopra shared the same photo and much of the same caption, adding “there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

Advertisement

The couple thanked the healthcare workers at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles. Both Jonas and Chopra wrote that they’ve had a “challenging few months,” which sounds like an understatement!

Jonas also called his daughter “a badass,” which—please, this baby has been through enough, already.