Prince William Is Not a Fan of Olivia Colman—Unlike the Rest of Us!

If I met Olivia Colman in public, I’d probably burst into tears. The sheer comedic talent that radiates from her would also crush me like a pancake! Unsurprising, then that much lesser men—Prince William included— are reduced to o aw kward, quivering puddles whenever she’s around. According to the Oscar winner and true star of Fleabag, who told the story on The Graham Norton Show, Coleman once met the prince while out at dinner. Per Entertainment Tonight:



“He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing.’ I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely.”

Charming and lovely indeed, for the type of man who wouldn’t want to bask in Coleman’s radiance! Perhaps this is where his feud with his much more famous brother and sister in law comes in—the Sussexes seem like the sort who’d love The Crown, Coleman, and her work. At least the Queen Mother—or whatever it is the British call her—watches the show, a fact revealed by former The Crown star Vanessa Kirby. As Entertainment Tonight reports, “a friend overheard either Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie saying, “My granny kind of likes it,” in regards to the show.” If true, someone should really ask her about the Nazis featured prominently on her husband’s side of the family. It’s an evergreen inquiry, I feel. [ET]

Tinsley Mortimer is finally happy, or is it that Tinsley Mortimer is finally getting what she’s convinced herself will make herself will make her happy. Choose your own adventure! Us Weekly reports that The Real Housewives of New York star and occasional circus performer will move to Chicago to be with Coupon Cabin King Scott Kluth once season 12 stops filming. A “source” who is “close to the Bravo star” explains:

“She is moving for love. This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

Maybe it’s just me, but there’s something incredibly dark about the turn of phrase: “They have addressed all their issues.” Especially when they’ve broken up and “rekindled” their romance and almost gotten engaged more times than the hit show she stars on has seasons! Us Weekly also reports that they barely reunited in October after breaking up in June 2018, when Mortimer told the outlet: “We’re finished now and it’s over, I just feel so much more free. I feel great.” Congrats to the happy couple, I guess! [Us Weekly]

Chrissy Teigen apologized for being an asshole.

