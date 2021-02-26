Prince Harry's Rap Career Was Fine for the 15 Seconds It Lasted

Screenshot : The Late Late Show with James Corden

In an unfortunate career pivot, Prince Harry guest-starred on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which I’m told is a comedy program however all I’ve seen is Corden finding any and every opportunity to sing some songs and remind people that he would much rather be on Broadway. Anywho, in traditional Late Show fashion, Prince Harry was forced invited to spend a day with Corden, and the two very famous Englishmen took a tour of famous American locations in California on a tour bus, where they also had high tea. Comedy!



One of the stops on the tour was the house that served as the exterior shot for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Get it? Because Prince Harry is a real prince and Will Smith was not and this is supposed to be a joke within a joke in the world of James Corden. Anyway, as is tradition I suppose, Corden asked his royal highness if he knew the words to the Fresh Prince theme song. Unfortunately, he did and for almost an entire 15 seconds, Prince Harry garbled through the opening lines of the most memorable theme song in the last hundred years.

He did not know the words and as a semi-professional karaoke performer, I am appalled that no one thought to just slip Prince Harry the lyrics as a refresher before he began and ended his American rap career.