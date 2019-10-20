Prince Harry Acknowledges That He and William Have 'Good Days' and 'Bad Days'

By now, it’s pretty clear that something’s been going on between Princes Harry and William, because a million tabloid stories can’t just be wrong, right? As Harry revealed in ITV’s new documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, sibling shit happens, apparently even when you’re royalty.



Harry addressed the issue pretty expansively when it came to his relationship with his brother. Per People:

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.” The father of one added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Insiders have previously said that while Harry and William are brothers who love each other, they’re not exactly best friends who hang out all the time, a fact that has crystallized now that they both have wives. As People reports,

Outside of formal appearances, Willian and Harry don’t spend much time together and have separate groups of friends. Longtime palace staffers had the “homogenous idea” of the two princes working in tandem despite the royal brothers’ very different roles (William is preparing for his role as the future king as Harry spends his time championing causes close to his heart).

In November, Meghan and Harry officially departed Kensington Palace in favor of Frogmore Cottage, which precipitated a more formal split in March. As one “palace courtier” said, “It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought:”