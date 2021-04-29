Prince Charles Continues to Beef With Prince Harry, the Only Likable Member of His Family

Image : Mark Large ( Getty Images )

It would seem that death did not bring Prince Charles and his son Prince Harry closer together. According to Us Weekly, the princes are still estranged from each other despite spending some time together at Prince Philip’s funeral. Apparently, they didn’t make any effort to mend their relationship, with Harry refusing to apologize for what was said in the Oprah interview and Charles unwilling to face the reality that his son was telling the truth during the Oprah interview.

Sources told Us Weekly that reconciliation likely isn’t in the picture for the two princes with Charles inching closer to the throne and closer to his plan of “slimming down” the royal family to only the essential members, like his successor William and his children. One source went so far as to say that Charles believes Harry “doesn’t deserve” to be a royal.

But if you ask me, a non-expert in royal goings-on, it would seem that the source of Charles’s anger is really misplaced jealousy. Charles spent his entire life conforming to the rules of royalty even when it meant doing something as extreme as marrying a woman he didn’t love. Charles gave it all to the crown, willingly or not, and now he’s sippin on haterade watching his son enjoy life outside of the confines of a palace. Sucks to suck! [Us Weekly]

During that dark and confusing time in history, when LeBron James was considering leaving Cleveland to bring his talents elsewhere, teams were tripping over themselves to attract that cash cow. But none were quite as desperate as the New York Knicks, who haven’t had a star player that can carry the team since (checks calendar) 1994. It turns out, in an effort to lure James to New York, where championship dreams come to die, the Knicks teamed up with Edie Falco and James Gandolfini to film a short sequel to The Sopranos so that James could find out what happened after the finale. The film was made but didn’t do much to attract James, as history has shown. [IndieWire]