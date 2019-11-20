Prince Andrew Will 'Step Back from Public Duties'

In the wake of his totally botched, ludicrously ham-fisted BBC interview, Prince Andrew is stepping back from public royal duties “for the foreseeable future.” This is as close as it gets to “resigning to spend more time with my family” for a royal.

He released a statement via his Twitter:

It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

Can’t wait for the behind-the-scenes on how he came to “ask Her Majesty.” Just how loudly was Prince Charles screaming on the phone from New Zealand, do you think?

Andrew added: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.” Much too little, much too late. “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” he added.

You can’t fire a prince, but make no mistake—the reason the Windsors are still riding around waving from gilded carriages while so many other monarchies have fallen is that in the end, they always find a way to protect the brand.