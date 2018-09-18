Image: Getty

There’s another royal wedding in the works across the pond, but Britons won’t be coming together one Saturday afternoon to watch it together, because it’s not going to air on television.

Per a report by The Daily Mail (a reliable source, if you ask me), Prince Andrew, the other son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, called up the BBC “demanding” that his daughter Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank air on television, only to be told no. Why? Because, they write, BBC heads feared the special broadcast “would be a ratings flop.”

Said the Daily Mail’s source:

‘From the outset the instruction from the very top was that Eugenie’s wedding must be televised... The feeling at the Palace is that the BBC has dropped the ball. At the end of the day this is going to be a huge Royal Wedding, with all the senior members of the Royal Family in attendance. But nobody wants to take the risk and spend the money it would cost to put it on air.’

While I’m sure the Royal Family is shocked by the BBC’s refusal (they’re reportedly holding out hope for ITV), I have a feeling someone else close to the happy couple isn’t quite as surprised. Remember this iconic quote from Brooksbank’s darling, 91-year-old grandmother?

“I never thought he would get married to a royal. He’s a charming boy and all that but not the most intelligent and I would never have thought this would happen.”

Advertisement

It wasn’t meant to be.

[The Daily Mail]

And now, here’s Kirstie Alley on gay rumors surrounding John Travolta:

“No, I don’t [believe it]. I know him pretty well — and I know the love.”

During an interview with Dan Wootton, Alley claims she and Travolta “sort of fell in love with each other” while filming Look Who’s Talking, but that they never went all the way:

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way. I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time.”

Advertisement

Gay or not, imagine anyone falling in love with John Travolta.

[Us Weekly]

Run me over.



Advertisement

[Instagram]