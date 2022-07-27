Not since the 2012 Olympics have all five members of the Spice Girls reconvened, but a new documentary series—helmed by the team behind Netflix’s critically acclaimed The Last Dance—sees one of music history’s preeminent girl bands reuniting to reflect on their legacy. You heard it here first, folks: Five can become one, once more.

According to The Sun, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Victoria Beckham have all signed onto the project, which will chart the groups’s rise to the top and its indelible impact on pop culture. And if it’s anything like The Last Dance, audiences can expect gasp-inducing insider gossip, tear-jerking memories and of course, a few memes that will likely overstay their welcome.

“The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version with them,” Mel B revealed of the impending series during a recent interview.

And that wasn’t the only declaration of note from Scary Spice: “The rap in the ‘Wannabe’ video, I actually wrote on the toilet while the other girls were doing the vocals.” Zigazig ah, am I right?

The Sun also speculated that the series that will include a re-release of the 1997 tour de force cult-classic Spice World, which—if you forgot—follows the spice rack as they traverse Old Blighty on a tour bus piloted by Meatloaf, meet cheeky extraterrestrials, and face respective identity crises.

Beckham, aka Posh, has long turned up her nose at the notion of reuniting with her bandmates onstage—even after they sold out a series of UK stadiums in 2019. “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,’” she previously explained in an interview with Vogue Germany.

Fortunately, because this little get-together doesn’t actually involve lip-synching for thousands, and instead what one can assume was many dollar signs, she’s finally put aside her grilled fish and vegetables and appears ready to spice up her life—and ours—anew.

Viva Forever!

