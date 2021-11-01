Celebrities partaking in regular people things often thrills me in a way that it probably shouldn’t, so this weekend’s Steve Buscemi spotting had me over the damn moon: The actor and funny man dressed up as his “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?” meme for Halloween in a move that was so pure, it makes me teary-eyed.

Advertisement

Doling out candy to all trick-or-treaters in his midst, the 63-year-old was seen outside of his Park Slope apartment donning a red hoodie, backwards baseball cap, and a T shirt reading “Music Band.”

For those of you whose brains aren’t entirely smooth and who spend at least an hour of you r day offline, you may not remember that Buscemi wore this very outfit in an episode of 30 Rock from season six titled “The Tuxedo Begins.” After getting mugged, Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy calls private investigator, Lenny Wosniak. Wosniak apparently once tried to infiltrate a high school a la 21 Jump Street as “part of a special task force of very young-looking cops.” In a flash back scene, Buscemi strolls down the hallway of a high school in the outfit and clutching a skateboard, while saying: “How do you do, fellow kids?”

As if the costume wasn’t cheeky and endearing enough, Buscemi was apparently also very gracious with his time and took photos with some of his Halloween visitors. A teenager named Stella Wexler Rush went viral on Twitter on Sunday night after her mom posted her selfie with Buscemi (and then graciously gave us permission to share).

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Custom Leggings Custom leggings to fit everyone.

Choose from a variety of handmade designs. Buy at Gearbunch Use the promo code GBUNCH20

The teen told the NYPost that she wasn’t sure if Buscemi was actually Buscemi and that he even played a little game with them: “He told us that we couldn’t take a photo with him unless we guessed who he was supposed to be, so we guessed … and then three of my friends got a picture.”

Advertisement

Suffice to say, if you’re not a Buscemi fan at this point, then your heart is an iceberg.