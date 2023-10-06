Prada Designing Space Suits for NASA Is Sending Me to the Moon

In 2025, the first woman could step foot on the moon. But that’s not the only herstory being made. Said woman won’t just be wearing last season’s space suit when she lands; she’ll be outfitted in a design from none other than...Prada.



This week, the luxury fashion house announced that they’d been tasked with developing next-generation gear for the girlies going up in NASA’s 2025 Artemis III mission (aka the first lunar mission in over 50 years). That’s right. NASA really said: “Get in Prada, we’re going to the moon!”

“The constantly forward-thinking ethos of Prada for humanity has broadened to his desire of adventure and to brave new horizons: space,” Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group’s Marketing Director, said in a joint statement with NASA. “We are honoured to be a part of this historic mission with Axiom Space.”

The fashion house will be working alongside Axiom’s Space Systems team to create what’s called the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit. That just means it’s one that can sustain zero gravity and a harsh atmosphere while also serving cunt.

“Using innovative technologies and design, these spacesuits will enable greater exploration of the lunar surface than ever before,” Axiom Space said in the statement.

The Prada x Axiom Space collaboration is already being lauded for bringing luxury to a new frontier. Because, you know, luxury goods here on earth are totally going to waste. It’s also being described as a “significant milestone” in space exploration.

“Prada’s technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits,” the joint statement said. See! We can’t just send women to the moon in any old legacy spacesuit.

No photos of said suit have been released yet, but fortunately, Prada and Axiom Space have some time to get their shit together. Artemis II won’t launch for another two years. That mission, as NASA previously announced, includes four crew members—Victor Glover, Christina Hammoch Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Jeremy Hansen. Koch will eventually become the first woman to step foot on the moon, while Glover, will be the first person of color. Artemis II will travel around the moon and “pave the way to land the first woman on the Moon on Artemis III,” according to NASA.

While we wait, I really must be a...gulps...patriot. Surely an American brand might’ve wanted to be tapped for this collaboration, right? Sorry, Telfar! Maybe by the time we’re all living on the moon (because Earth has become inhabitable), we’ll be T’d up from helmet to boot.

