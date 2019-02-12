Image: Getty

After Cardi B’s historic win at the Grammys Awards Sunday night, the BET Twitter account made a bad joke about Nicki Minaj getting “dragged by her lacefront.” At some point before Monday night, Cardi B responded to the headassery on Instagram, saying, “It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with.” She added, “I don’t support that.”



Cardi has since deleted her Instagram. Before that, she deleted that video, too—but those who caught it saw her responding to trolls dismissing her Grammys win. “However, I’ve been taking a lot of shit today,” she said. “I’m seeing a lot of bullshit today and I saw a lot of shit last night, and I’m sick of this shit. I work hard for my motherfucking album.”

Cardi then posted a screenshot of a nice comment from Chance the Rapper with a lengthy caption—she sounded less upset this time, but more hurt. “[O]n top of that I was depress [sic] cause everybody was suspecting I was pregnant and I constantly kept reading Cardi you ‘STUPID,’ ‘YOU RUINED YOUR CAREER,’ ‘WHY WOULD YOU HAVE A BABY AT THE BEGINNING OF YOUR CAREER’”.

Cardi has no reason to continuously explain herself and absolutely every reason to take a break from social media. Kudos.

“Multiple sources” tell Us Weekly that Cazzie David and Mac Miller became close friends after their respective breakups with Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande—and yet this report is remarkably light on details. One anonymous tipster says the two “leaned on each other.” That they were private about this represents the polar opposite of their exes during that same time.

What we do know is that the two apparently never met, but that David and Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers, now talk on a regular basis and hung out before the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. This builds on an earlier reports from the gossip mag that “Mac’s mom loves her.”



Hilary Duff got a baby alpaca as a Valentine’s Day gift from boyfriend Matthew Koma and... LOOK AT THIS LITTLE GUY!!!

