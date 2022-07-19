File this under unforeseen consequences of Roe v. Wade being overturned: Some adult film actors—primarily women or those who can become pregnant—are declining to perform in so-called creampie content, or scenes where a man finishes inside a woman. Instead, they’re increasingly turning to “girl-on-girl” content to avoid unwanted pregnancies, now the end of Roe has allowed several states to ban abortion.



“For the time being, I have stopped working with other male models. I would love to continue to work with models if they can prove that they’ve had a vasectomy,” adult film actor Stephanie Eild told The Daily Beast. Another actor, Arietta Adams, said that because of the recent Supreme Court ruling, she “stopped getting creampied and will never get creampied again.” She explained: “I want to be secure in that if I happen to get pregnant on set, I will be able to terminate the pregnancy. I do not want a porn baby.”

The decision, Adams said, has “[pushed] me to do more girl/girl work because girls can’t get me pregnant.” Creampie content frequently ranks among the top 10 Pornhub searches in the United States, and The Daily Beast noted that girl-on-girl content “pays significantly less than traditional boy/girl scenes.” (The gender—and LGBTQ—wage gap unsurprisingly exists across all industries.)

According to The Daily Beast, many adult actors work in states where abortion is now banned, despite the prevalence of the adult film industry in California (where abortion remains legal). And if they become pregnant, an attorney who represents porn creators said that because most have “independent contractor relationships” with their employers, they won’t receive protections or support to get abortion care. (Companies and employers like Meta, Disney, and others were widely praised for announcing they would cover abortion-related costs for some employees, but the lack of abortion coverage in the porn industry shows that addressing abortion care issues via privatized, employer-based health insurance is an inadequate solution.)

The end of federal abortion rights and the lack of guarantee from her industry has become a deal-breaker for Anastasia Rose, who disclosed that in 2018, she’d chosen to have an abortion rather than have a “porn baby.” Despite how she and most other porn actors who can get pregnant are on birth control, the risk of unwanted pregnancy remains. Rose told The Daily Beast that this has given her “newfound fear” of doing scenes that involve a man ejaculating inside her.

Another porn actor, Skye Blue, said the quiet part out loud: “My whole job revolves around sex, and now it’s being attacked because the government is only viewing it as a reproductive act, not an act of pleasure [or entertainment].” Blue has also decided that she “won’t be doing any more real creampies.”

Adult film actors of all genders are increasingly considering more reliable, long-term solutions to unwanted pregnancies, like vasectomies for cis men or tubal ligation for those who can become pregnant. “I’ve had passing thoughts about tubal ligation for the sake of a permanent solution, which isn’t something I would ever choose to do previously,” Violet Doll told The Daily Beast. “I was in a very abusive relationship as a teen. Without access to abortion, I would’ve felt even more trapped.”

The decline of new “creampie” content on porn websites as a result of Roe being overturned will inevitably lead to jokes, but there’s nothing funny about worsening work conditions for sex workers, or adult film actors being forced to take lower pay for limiting themselves to “girl-on-girl” scenes. Blue is right: The Supreme Court has legally converted sex from an act of pleasure to an exclusively reproductive one. Though it’s been less than a month, this has already had massive impacts on the health care system: People are being denied life-saving medications because there’s a tiny chance they’ll cause spontaneous abortions, and pregnant people are being denied vital pregnancy-related care. But the overturning of Roe has and will inevitably impact every other facet of American life, too—including the entertainment we consume.