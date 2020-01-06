Portland Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Ripping Hijab Off Another Woman's Head

Photo : AP Images

A Portland woman was charged with hate crimes for pulling off another woman’s hijab and trying to choke her with it.

The New York Times reports that 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell ripped the hijab of the woman, an exchange student from Saudi Arabia studying at Portland State University, in November. Campbell tried to choke the woman with her hijab before rubbing “it on and across multiple exposed sexually intimate parts of her body,” according to court documents acquired by the paper.

Advertisement

The victim told police she “no longer feels safe wearing a hijab in public and is relying on alternative methods to cover herself,” prosecutors said.