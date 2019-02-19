Screenshot: YouTube/Girlsway

Porn director Stills By Alan has released a statement denying the allegations of sexual assault made late last year by performer Lily Adams. Along with a Twitter statement, he released over a dozen screenshots of a “happy” text message exchange purported to have taken place with Adams following what he alleges was a consensual sexual encounter. He claims that the text messages are evidence of his innocence.

“It is not fair to take away a person’s career, livelihood and reputation over an allegation that has been proven false and is completely untrue,” said Stills by Alan, who has worked as a director for the popular “lesbian” porn site Girlsway.

Since releasing his statement and the alleged evidence, Stills by Alan has been retweeting messages of support from industry insiders, including a couple leading figures, like performer Abella Danger and director Axel Braun. Adams has not responded to Jezebel’s request for comment.



In the wake of Adams’s allegations, Girlsway suspended Stills by Alan pending the result of an internal investigation. This morning, Girlsway founder Bree Mills, who Jezebel profiled last year, told Jezebel that the investigation, undertaken by a third-party law firm, has now concluded. However, she wrote in an email, “Our company is literally in the midst of communicating the results internally and with Stills by Alan himself, so will not be issuing any public comment until this has been completed.”

The allegations first surfaced on December 29 when Adams wrote on Twitter: “About 2 years ago @Stillsbyalan asked me to come over for coffee and a ‘go-see’ since I had never shot for Girlsway before.” Go-sees are professional meetings between performers and directors. “I was new to the industry and he invited me to his house, but I was too naive then to realize that is a major red flag,” she wrote.



She claimed that at the alleged go-see Stills by Alan, asked her to get naked and then “stuck his dick inside of me, and I’ll admit I did consent to that. I mean, I never said yes but did not say no either?” She continued, “BUT THEN, he had the nerve to shove his dick all the way in my ass without permission... I tell him to please take it out, it hurts (because I had only had anal sex one time before). He said something along the lines of ‘I’m old enough to be your father, you do as I say.’”

Adams alleged that she was “traumatized” and that she “laid there crying into the pillow while he continued to force his way into my ass, harder and harder each time.” She added, “I cried about it for months.”

In his statement, Stills by Alan says that he first met Adam in the early fall of 2016 while she was accompanied by an employee of her then-agent. He alleges that this professional meeting took place more than a year before their sexual encounter. “This fact is crucial,” he wrote. “Conflating the two events, more than a year apart, creates a false and inappropriate context for the encounter.”



The sexual encounter, he alleges, took place in November of 2017 and he says it was “a date we made via several text messages.” The text message screenshots purportedly show the pair talking about when and where to get coffee together and deciding on Stills by Alan’s house. The messages also allegedly show a discussion of a mutual interest in daddy role-play with Stills by Alan texting Adams, “You seem like a young lady with a lot of potential.”

Of the alleged sexual encounter that followed, Stills by Alan claims, “At no point during the date did she ever convey any physical or emotional discomfort to me.”



In his statement, Stills by Alan says of the text message exchange allegedly following the encounter, “[W]e both indicated how happy we both were with the evening.” One of Adams’s alleged messages reads, “Glad I could please u daddy” and “My asshole is pretty happy too.” He also released a screenshot of a tweet she made, allegedly following the encounter, which read, “I just took the biggest dick in the world up my ass... I’m equal parts shocked and impressed.”

Within weeks of Adams’s allegations, Gamma Films, Girlsways’ parent company, released an official code of conduct for performers and crew, which stated in part that go-sees should be conducted with a third party present. Mills added in her statement to Jezebel: