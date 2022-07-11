Joe Biden maintains that he will be the Democratic candidate for president again in 2024, but a new poll out Monday morning shows that much of his base wishes he wouldn’t . A jaw-dropping 64 percent of Democratic voters said they want a new candidate in 2024, according to New York Times/Siena College poll.

Thirty-three percent of Democratic voters who want a new candidate listed Biden’s age as the top reason. Biden is 79 years old and the oldest president in American history. When diving into the poll’s cross-tabs, the age-gap becomes more stark. Nearly all of the Democrats under 30 year old—94 percent!—said they wanted a different nominee. Biden has effectively lost Gen Z, it appears from the data.

Taking a step back, it’s easy to see why. The past two weeks have been chaos as the public realized the Biden Administration had absolutely no plan for the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The lack of preparedness (for both the opinion and the public’s reaction) was exemplified by outgoing communications director Kate Bedingfield’s statement on Saturday: “Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party. It’s to deliver help to women who are in danger and assemble a broad-based coalition to defend a woman’s right to choose now, just as he assembled such a coalition to win during the 2020 campaign.”

Bedingfield’s statement immediately drew ire from pro-abortion activists and abortion providers who have begged the administration for months to take abortion access seriously. By Sunday, Biden himself told reporters that people should “keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.”

Beyond his age, 32 percent of those surveyed who want a new candidate saw Biden’s job performance as a reason to push for someone else in 2024.

Maybe he should have stayed the nation’s fun uncle with the aviator glasses instead of signing up for the most scrutinized job on the planet at a time when abortion rights were hanging in the balance. Regardless of who runs next : Here’s hoping he steps up the leadership!!