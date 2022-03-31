When Washington, D.C., police raided the townhouse where anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy lives and removed red biohazard bags and coolers yesterday, she declined to tell a local news reporter what was in the evidence bags, but noted that “people would freak out when they heard.” Today, police said they found five human fetuses.



The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to Jezebel that, yesterday, officers responded to a tip that there was “biohazard material” in a home on the 400 block of 6th Street, SE, in Capitol Hill. An MPD spokesperson said in a statement that “upon further investigation, MPD located five fetuses inside a residence at the location. The fetuses were collected by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This is currently a pending investigation.” It’s not clear where or when or how or why Handy obtained the fetuses.



But yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an indictment of Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia—who has called herself a “Catholic anarchist” and has invaded clinics in Virginia and Michigan—along with eight others on felony charges. The group is charged with “conspiracy against rights” and with violating the FACE Act, a federal law that protects people’s ability to enter abortion clinics, connected to allegedly invading a D.C.-area abortion clinic on October 22, 2020, and refusing to leave.

Handy is alleged to have made an appointment at the clinic as “Hazel Jenkins” in the days leading up to the group’s trip to Washington Surgi-Clinic, the abortion clinic said to be at the center of the federal indictment. (The clinic is not named in the indictment). Before the clinic opened, Handy approached a clinic staff member, mentioning she had an appointment under the name Hazel Jenkins.



Then, the indictment alleges, co-defendant Jonathan Darnel started a Facebook event called “No one dies today” with the note “Starting soon! Tune in!”



When a clinic staffer opened the front door, Handy and seven other co-defendants pushed it open and burst into the waiting room. The indictment alleges this caused one clinic staffer to sprain their ankle. Handy is alleged to have led the action to block the clinic doors with chairs from the waiting room. Paula “Paulette” Harlow allegedly brought a chain and rope to tie five of the co-defendants together, further obstructing the clinic.



While this was happening inside, Darnel was outside the clinic, broadcasting on Facebook Live. “We have people intervening physically with their bodies to prevent women from entering the clinic to murder their clinic,” Darnel said, according to the indictment.



The DOJ said that if the defendants are convicted of the offenses, they each face up to a maximum of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000.



Jezebel has reached out to Mary Manning Petras, who is listed as Handy’s public defender. The Department of Justice and a representative at Washington Surgi-Clinic declined our request for comment.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.