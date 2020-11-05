Police Captain Placed On Leave After "Put A Bullet In Their Skull” Comments On Election

Screenshot : WHNT ( Fair Use

A police captain in Flomaton, Alabama named Scott Walden has been placed on administrative leave after he posted on social media saying someone should “put a bullet in their skulls” while talking about the 2020 election on Facebook.

Walden’s comment was on a post which said “The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats news media.” He responded, “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.” Walden claims he was referring to people who commit treason, not “liberal democrats.”

After receiving pushback, Walden shared a post on his own Facebook page, clarifying that actually, he was only advocating for shooting people who commit treason. Well phew, THAT makes it all better.



“Well apparently someone, and I know who you are as well as the others jumping on the “ gonna get them fired “ train is circulating a comment I made about TREASON. The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal n Democrats. Well #1 I don’t care who you vote for, #2 the comment was about treason and what should happen to the ones who are charged for committing treason . So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in.”

Certainly sounds like a man who definitely should be a police captain, a position where he has a gun and is supervising lots of other people, also with guns. Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson reports that “the internal investigation could and may be pending termination.”