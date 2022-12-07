We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Police came to Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas ) house in Houston on Tuesday night in response to a call about a teenager in the home with self-inflicted stab wounds, local ABC station KTRK reported, citing the Houston Police Department. According to the outlet, around 8 p.m., police received reports about a 14-year-old with self-inflicted wounds on their arms in the home where Cruz, his wife Heidi, and their two young daughters reside.



Police confirmed that the unidentified teen was then transported to the hospital, but didn’t specify whether the teen was a member of the senator’s family.

Cruz has asked for privacy for his family at this time. “This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is OK ,” representatives for Cruz said in a statement to KTRK. His office also stated, “There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

CBS affiliate KHOU reports that Cruz was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident. According to the outlet, when police responded to the call, they determined no criminal activity had happened.

Very few other details have been reported about this particular incident. But earlier this year, Cruz’s family and young daughter received significant attention over reports that she had come out as bixsexual on her now-private TikTok and talked about struggling with her father’s fame and his conservative views in her videos.

As of Wednesday morning, Cruz hasn’t publicly addressed the incident at his home. Over the last several weeks, the Texas senator has been vocally stumping for Republican Herschel Walker in his campaign for Georgia’s Senate seat, and he recently confirmed he’ll be running for a third term in 2024.