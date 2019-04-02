Image: via Getty

The man suspected of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle outside his Los Angeles clothing store earlier this week is in custody, according to police.

CBS Los Angeles reports that Eric Holder, 29, was arrested in the Bellflower area at around 1:30 p.m. PST. Police believe Holder killed Hussle, 33, on Sunday afternoon after getting into an argument with the Grammy award-nominated rapper. Per CBS:

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday that Holder, a gang member, approached Hussle and the other men he was with several times Sunday and spoke with them. Holder then returned with a handgun and opened fire. “Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there. He left and subsequently came back armed with a handgun, and purposefully and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle.”

The New York Times reports that police believe the argument Hussle and Holder got into was a “personal dispute,” though cops did not provide any additional information.

Meanwhile, shortly after news broke of Holder’s arrest, Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London, posted a remembrance on Instagram:

Holder is being held without bail.