When Adele posted a photo of herself in early 2020 after having lost approximately 100 pounds in the past two years, the internet freaked the fuck out. Unsurprisingly, everyone had an opinion to share on the changes in the singer’s body, and the next few weeks were spent publicly speculating on the potential motivations behind the weight loss (her divorce? public pressure?) and judging her “new body” .

For the next year or so , that same discourse has cropped up again nearly every time a new photo of Adele surfaced. But, a s she explained in her November Vogue interview, the public fixation on her body is nothing new. “My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now,” Adele said. “ I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.” She added, “t he most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

The singer went into more detail on the intense public fixation on her weight loss in her interview with British Vogue, explaining that she initially started working out as a means of managing her mental health. “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

Although Adele’s weight loss seemed quick and drastic to many of her fans, she explains that it actually occurred “over a two-year period” and that it didn’t involve any dieting. “No,” she told British Vogue. “Ain’t done that. No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”

You do it for the g ains, amirite? I honestly wouldn’t know.

The singer also addressed the expectation that she would share her “fitness journey” with her fans. “People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey’. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”

Isn’t it about time that we move the fuck on? After all, Adele has.

