Please Enjoy This Video of Tina Knowles Dancing to 'Black Parade'

Tina Knowles’s Instagram is a delight. This is always true when Blue Ivy makes an appearance, and it’s generally true all the time, whether Beyoncé and Solange’s mom is sharing vintage family photos or amplifying young Black artists or reposting memes. On Tuesday, Knowles posted an extra delightful clip of her vibing to Beyoncé’s recent single, ‘Black Parade.’

I know I keep using the word “delight” in various forms, but, c’mon, this is delightful. The track, released off The Lion King soundtrack on Juneteenth, is a celebration of Black culture and activism. It’s also a bop:

In addition to Knowles’s dance moves, and to her daughter’s absolute bop, I am especially taken with a) the boat, b) what appears to be lip balm on the cushion behind her, c) what I can only assume are her small grandchildren eating Doritos and chilling in the best seat in the house. My brain is very broken and tired, and this is nice and happy and cute. I’m going to watch it again. [Instagram]

Keanu has a new look, and it is spicy. And digital, as it’s for his character in Cyberpunk 2077, a role-playing video game that I’m sure I will never touch and generally pay no attention to, but damn:

The cinched waist, dog tags, and bionic arm are, uh, really doing it for me, tbh!!! [Twitter]

Extremely accurate:



