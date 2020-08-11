A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Please Enjoy This Video of Tina Knowles Dancing to 'Black Parade'

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:beyonce
beyoncetina knowlesblack parade
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Please Enjoy This Video of Tina Knowles Dancing to Black Parade
Image: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon (Getty Images)

Tina Knowles’s Instagram is a delight. This is always true when Blue Ivy makes an appearance, and it’s generally true all the time, whether Beyoncé and Solange’s mom is sharing vintage family photos or amplifying young Black artists or reposting memes. On Tuesday, Knowles posted an extra delightful clip of her vibing to Beyoncé’s recent single, ‘Black Parade.’

Advertisement

I know I keep using the word “delight” in various forms, but, c’mon, this is delightful. The track, released off The Lion King soundtrack on Juneteenth, is a celebration of Black culture and activism. It’s also a bop:

Advertisement

In addition to Knowles’s dance moves, and to her daughter’s absolute bop, I am especially taken with a) the boat, b) what appears to be lip balm on the cushion behind her, c) what I can only assume are her small grandchildren eating Doritos and chilling in the best seat in the house. My brain is very broken and tired, and this is nice and happy and cute. I’m going to watch it again. [Instagram]

Keanu has a new look, and it is spicy. And digital, as it’s for his character in Cyberpunk 2077, a role-playing video game that I’m sure I will never touch and generally pay no attention to, but damn:

G/O Media may get a commission
Lifehacker Camelbak Water Bottle

The cinched waist, dog tags, and bionic arm are, uh, really doing it for me, tbh!!! [Twitter]

Extremely accurate:

Advertisement
  • Olivia Munn is single again. [Just Jared]
  • I could watch Megan Thee Stallion put on makeup all day. [Bossip]
  • Jason Derulo on love and babies and other gross stuff. [Page Six]
  • Camila Marone still dating an older gentleman. [Page Six]
Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Daisy Coleman's Death Lays Bare the Myth of 'Surviving'

Ben Shapiro Stumped by Wet Pussy

Some Rape Survivors Say They're Being Shamed for Not Wearing Masks

You Can Finally Watch the Black-ish Episode Shelved For Being Too Anti-Trump

DISCUSSION

GELLA - LLAP

Hot Damn Keanu!!! Any time!