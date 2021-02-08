Please Be Totally Normal About JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend

Screenshot : Instagram

First things first: JoJo Siwa revealed her girlfriend, Kylie, on Instagram today. Lots to talk about here, but mostly, I’m begging everyone to please act normal.



The 17-year-old pop sensation came out earlier this year, a celebration that was received with mixed reception. Most cheered, but she was also swatted by some truly ludicrous cartoon villains. That couldn’t stop her, thank God, and now her girlfriend’s face is on the internet. Here’s what Siwa had to write:

After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️



Young love is so precious!

Reminder, however, that Siwa is 17. While her celebrity status is apparent, these two children deserve a measure of peace in this moment, when things are new and different and entirely unexpected. It’s her right to share it, but it is not everyone else’s right to then infiltrate this happy, unexplored territory. Siwa has her whole life to face the deluge of public attention. Let’s at least give her this, please.

With no other real news to share, with the onslaught of repetitive press about who did and did not show up to the Super Bowl, let’s instead focus our attention on Halle Berry.

On Instagram, the founder of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “clapped back” at a “troll,” a series of events totally warranting some news about it. Hollywood Life has the screenshots. After she posted the above graphic, which is about as innocuous as most statements can get, said “troll” wrote:



“You’re right, men definitely don’t owe women anything, same as women don’t owe men anything. @halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it’s definitely you. What is it you’re doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, beauty, fame, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man. I get the feeling that you’re too controlling, demanding, and probably full of yourself. IDK... but it’s definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you’re doing wrong?



Lots to unpack there, but mostly: Why can’t anyone be normal anymore? I feel like we desperately need to go outside more than ever. In response, Berry, who has more time than I do to even think about and process this stuff, wrote back: “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

I feel a bit like I’ve been lied to by Hollywood Life, but I hope everyone involved got the seratonin they craved in this interaction.

I get the sense that Erika Jayne is spiraling out of control.

