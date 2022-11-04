Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers have raised nearly $40,000 for The Brigid Alliance, a practical support fund for abortion seekers, since the pair re-released their Goo Goo Dolls cover of “Iris” early Friday morning. Proceeds from the song support Fair Fight, a voting rights organization founded by Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

When someone has to travel to access abortion, the price immediately skyrockets. The Brigid Alliance is one of just a few national organizations that specifically support the costs associated with traveling for abortion care. The organization reported that the average cost for expenses—including transport, hotel, meals, childcare, and case management—is $1,250. (Because of the dwindling number of clinics in this country, I wouldn’t be surprised if that average number increases as we live longer in a post-Roe world.)

Bridgers has been increasingly candid about her support of abortion rights this year. When I saw her on tour earlier this year, she also shouted out lesser known abortion funds like The Mariposa Fund, which was founded in 2016 by abortion care providers in Albuquerque. In May, she posted a short and sweet Instagram story about her own abortion. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

More recently, in a Teen Vogue interview, Bridgers said, “Don’t let anybody freak you out about an abortion. There are resources for you if you’re trying to get one—and you should fucking have one, for whatever reason.”

The song is only available for 24 hours (until Saturday midnight PST), so run, don’t walk, especially if you’re like me and forgot to download it the first time. Feel good about vibing to some sweet harmonies while knowing you’re helping people access care across state lines that is desperately needed.

