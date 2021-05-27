Petition to Get Bravo to Make Jennifer Weisselberg a Real Housewife

Screenshot : CNN

I don’t know much about the Real Housewives franchise, but I know enough to say with confidence that Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of a former Trump Organization employee and former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, would be an incredible addition to the franchise. She’s blonde, she’s messy, and she clearly loves drama and revenge, which has become obvious as she’s made the rounds recently to spill all of the dirt about her former father-in-law’s financial dealings on behalf of the Trumps, details she has turned over to authorities that could very well lead to criminal charges against not only Donald Trump, but possibly his children as well. As Vanity Fair put it, Weisselberg very well could be “the woman who could send Donald Trump to prison.” Hello, Bravo, what’re you waiting for?

On Thursday, Weisselberg appeared on CNN to continue what appears to be part public relations campaign, part revenge campaign after what seems like an acrimonious divorce from her husband, Barry Weisselberg.

“Has there been any backlash or retribution?” CNN host John Berman asked, referring to her cooperation with both the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and that of the New York state Attorney General.

“Yes,” she replied, with no hesitation, before sharing that her former father-in-law is now attempting to kick her out of her apartment, serving her with an eviction notice. “It’s a threat. It’s a threat,” she said.

“Why?” Berman asked.

“I guess I’m not wrong about the information I’m giving,” she said. She added that last year, she had contacted her former father-in-law several times “trying to discuss this privately, gracefully, with dignity, inside the family” and had even gotten Vanessa Trump to contact Don Jr. to try to broker a conversation, all to no avail.

This was merely the latest media appearance Weisselberg has made in which she’s spilled some of the details about the investigation into the Trump Organization. Earlier this week, she went on MSNBC and shared that she had been asked by investigators about Eric Trump in particular. And last week, Weisselberg appeared on CNN to share that she has records that Donald Trump paid for her daughter’s private school tuition, which could very well be used as evidence to show tax evasion, and that those records are only part of what she had already turned over.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s been nothing legal going on in the past 21 years,” she stated of the Trump Organization.

“Will Allen Weisselberg flip on Trump?” CNN’s Erin Burnett asked her. “Yes,” Weisselberg replied immediately.

“Why are you cooperating?” Burnett asked.

“Because I think the truth matters, and it’s become so much bigger. I’m not motivated by money, I’m not motivated by a post-judgment divorce situation that they started,” Weisselberg replied.

She continued, “I get nothing out of this. But I think the truth matters, and it’s so horrifying to think that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know. And I’m not afraid to tell the truth.”

Is Vanessa Trump available, too? When are we going to get the Real Housewives of the Trump Organization?