Looks like Kanye won’t get his wish after all and get to watch Pete Davidson get yeeted off this planet. Mere days after it was announced that Pete would be taking off into space with Blue Origin’s fourth human flight, reports suggest he backed out of the trip.



On Thursday, the company issued a statement on Twitter addressing a schedule change in light of Pete no longer being part of the mission. “Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.” the company wrote. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

While it remains unclear why Pete withdrew or was, uh, kicked off the mission , it was also rescheduled to launch a few days after it had initially been intended. The flight will still include the five other customers name to be on board.

The entire going-to-space-for-1o-minutes situation is so impossibly dumb and just one big dick-swinging contest. Like, we get it. You have money and like to ride in giant penis-shaped objects. Is this a worthy enough life experience to irrevocably tether yourself to names of fellow Blue Origin riders, Star Trek actor William Shatner and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan?

Anyway, all we really care about is why Pete’s not on that flight and did it have to do with Ye? Kim? Kris? The people need to know.