Thanks to the powers of technology, we can say for certain that Pete Davidson did at least two things on Monday: He showed up to the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts New York premiere wearing a royal blue velour track suit with the Autobots’ icon emblazoned on the top (see above), and he left a profane rant on a PETA employee’s voicemail (listen below).

Advertisement

The organization, whose full name is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, had called out Davidson after news broke that he purchased a puppy from a pet store. “It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior VP of cruelty investigations, told TMZ in a piece published Monday. Davidson responded by leaving Nachminovitch a voicemail, which she (or someone else at PETA) then clearly turned over to TMZ, which published it on its website. The news is a machine of perpetual motion!

Davidson’s voicemail went a little something like this:

Hi, my name is Pete Davidson. This message is for Daphna. Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn’t adopt a dog. I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs so I have to get a specific breed. I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs and my mom’s fucking dog who’s 2 years old, died a week prior and we’re all so sad so I had to get a specific dog. So why don’t you do your research before you fuckin’ create news stories for people because you’re a boring tired [bleeped, unclear]. Fuck you and suck my dick!

Advertisement Advertisement

Wild that a celebrity would willingly allow himself to be recorded being so vile (to an employee of an extremely publicity-thirsty organization, to boot!), but on the plus side, there’s at least a chance we’ll get a house track featuring a prominent, repeated sample of, “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos.”

In its public response, PETA told TMZ: “If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

Advertisement

Davidson responded to the response (I love that TMZ is the meditator between PETA and Pete Davidson—if ever there were a case of, “Y’all deserve each other,” surely it’s this mudslinging, puppy-petting threeway) by saying: “I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

And with that he turned around abruptly and walked his new cavapoo into the sunset.

Advertisement

This is a good quote from Debra Messing regarding the plans of NBC bosses to increase her bust before shooting Will & Grace:

The very first fitting, they had the chicken cutlets to make me bigger. I just wasn’t a fan of like the whole idea of it... I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t need that. And they’re like, ‘Well, it’s the president of the network [saying this].’ And I said, ‘If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face.’

Advertisement

Good ol’ Debra “Say It To My Face” Messing!