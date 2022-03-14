Well, seems like Pete Davidson really wants everyone to know that he is so serious about girlfriend Kim Kardashian that he’s willing to make a permanent commitment to her.



Some eagle-eyed fans noticed over the weekend that a snapshot of Davidson making the rounds on social media featured Kim’s name emblazoned on his chest. Considering Pete is obsessed with tats and gets them all the damn time, it’s not all too surprising. Plus, he doesn’t seem like the type to care too much about them being “permanent.” Who can forget the fleeting moment in time when he had a neck tattoo dedicated to Ariana Grande? Not me!!!

The photo in question emerged after Kim’s soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West spoke out publicly, again, against Pete. Kanye railed against Pete in a series of videos on Instagram and revealed to fans that Pete had texted him “antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife. I’m like, well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?”

In response, a friend of Pete’s—comedian Dave Sirus— posted what he claimed was said Instagram text exchange between Pete and Kanye . Since-deleted, the post showed Pete calling out Kanye, declaring that he’s “not gonna let you treat us this way anymore” and that he’s “done being quiet.” The text thread, which also featured Pete trying to level with Kanye on their respective mental health issues (honestly, props Pete!), included a selfie of Davidson in bed alongside a message declaring he was in bed with Kim (okay, not your best work, PD!).

Pete hasn’t commented publicly on whether or not the tat is real, but a comment from Carole Radziwill (unclear why this woman has somehow entered the discussion) on Instagram claims it’s henna, so perhaps this needs a dose of skepticism. Either way, can’t wait to see if and with what Pete covers that bad boy with in 6-12 months.