Post-credits scenes used to be a device most often deployed by superhero movies trying to jumpstart advanced ticket sales for the next franchise installment, but Thursday’s season finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians features one, too. (It makes sense—just like Marvel, the Kardashian Cinematic Universe is an epic, multi-billion dollar property featuring an ever-expanding character list and a lot of CGI.) It’s a short scene, but it marks Pete Davidson’s first appearance on the show. And while he only speaks one line, delivered offscreen, naturally, it’s about Kim Kardashian’s vagina.



In the clip, Kim’s chatting with an offscreen member of the crew, whom E! News has identified as audio supervisor Erin Paxton.

“Pete come here, you have to meet Paxy,” Kim tells Davidson. “Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years, from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.”

Advertisement

“More than me?” Pete replies.

“Not more than you,” says Kim, “But she’s probably seen it.”

Paxton lets them both know that she actually hasn’t seen Kim’s vagina yet, but Kim reassures her , “We’ll get there.”

“It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina,” she jokes. “But you could look on the internet.”

It’s not the only discussion of Kim’s relationships that takes place during the episode, which largely focuses on her sister Khloe Kardashian’s discovery of her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity case. While comforting her sister, Kim says of her marriage to Kanye West, “If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did this last this long?’ But I can live with myself knowing I did everything humanly possible to make a situation work.”

Advertisement

Judging by a single, 30-second interaction on screen, it looks like her current relationship is going a bit more smoothly. At least Pete’s got the vagina banter down, and that seems to be one of the Kardashian love languages!