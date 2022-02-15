While Kanye West was sending a literal truckload of flowers to his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson was apparently sending flowers to Kim’s family.



Advertisement

Kim and Pete were seen about town in New York City this weekend, dining at bougie spots like Lilia and Cipriani ahead of Valentine’s Day. The move prompted some thoughts: How would they spend their first official V-Day together? What’s he going to buy her? Is he going to sign the card, “love Skete”? Sadly, on Monday, Kim, only posted Skims content on Instagram and didn’t reveal anything juicy about her happenings with Pete. Business takes precedent!!!

Her sisters, by contrast, gave the people what we wanted. Kourtney , Khloe , Kendall , and Kylie shared snapshot after snapshot of the balloons, chocolates, cookies, cupcakes, and/or massive flower arrangements they received. Kris Jenner even showed off the heart-shaped pizza she received.

But, arguably, the most important gift any KarJenner received was the bouquet of flowers sweet little Pete gifted Khloe . It looks like Staten Island’s mascot is really embedding himself into Kim’s family these days and being pretty well received! Taking engagement bets now, folks: Kim may have a new sparkler on her finger before 2022 is up.