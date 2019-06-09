Image: Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow is renowned for her bougie lifestyle empire, replete with products and ideas that are either too expensive or too out there for the average consumer, but I think she’s actually on to something here: Turns out she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, don’t live together.



In an interview with the Sunday Times, Paltrow revealed what is probably the actual key to a long and successful relationship, which is co-habitating only four nights per week:

Interestingly, she and Falchuk don’t live together yet, though he is close by. He sleeps at his own house when his children, Brody and Isabella, stay; on the other four nights he’s chez Paltrow — perfect, she volunteers, for the “polarity” her intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm, has taught her to keep her relationship, er, fresh. “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she giggles.

It shouldn’t take an intimacy teacher to tell you that personal space is excellent for a healthy relationship, but I guess it wouldn’t be our Gwyneth if there wasn’t at least one reference to something totally inaccessible to the average schlub.

In 2018, she told WSJ. magazine that the decision to maintain separate L.A. homes is due in part to sensitivity to their kids. “We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly,” she said. “It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing.” You know what, though? You don’t have to have kids to not live with your significant other. You can just do it because four nights a week is plenty, and you can use the other three nights to perform complex skincare routines and cultivate hobbies. Nothin’ wrong with that!

The two also embarked on a large, group honeymoon with both her and Falchuck’s kids, in addition to her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. “I adore her. She’s a fantastic woman,” Paltrow said of Johnson.

Considering 47 percent of Americans “feel alone, left out and lacking meaningful connection with others,” it seems like there’s very much something to Paltrow’s expansive approach to family. The best part is, you don’t have to go anywhere near a Goop Labs to give it a shot.