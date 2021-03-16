People in Tacky Houses Shouldn't Throw Shade: Ranking the Real Housewives' Real Estate

In the world of Bravolebrity, your house can be too small, but it can never been too gaudy. Among the most “extravagant” properties in the portfolio are Sonja Morgan’s four-story New York City money pit, Melissa Gorga’s 9,100-square-foot Montville mansion, and Lisa Vanderpump’s 17,000-square-foot private zoo french chateau in Beverly Glen—notice a trend here?

But owning a large home doesn’t automatically mean it’s a nice home (or tasteful, for that matter) and the Housewives have built a bit of reputation for being magnets for hideously overpriced real estate. Above, we’ve rounded up several mansions that prove money can’t buy you class, style, or even a decent contractor.