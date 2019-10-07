Image: Getty

Watching the ultra rich throw around their money in gross and ostentatious ways while the Earth burns is, I thought, one of the primary appeals of shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But I guess even fans have limits to the amount of profligate spending they can stomach!



Kylie Jenner irritated her followers by posting a video of her brand new $3 million Bugatti Chiron, which she now owns along with a phalanx of other luxury cars that literally no one needs, no matter how many makeup products they sell. Even though the real villain here isn’t Jenner, but the economic system that enabled one person to amass so much wealth in the first place, the video rubbed some people the wrong way!

“Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it,” one commenter wrote. “The money you spent on this you could of [sic] fed a village for a year at LEAST.”

“Oh yay! Another new car! Meanwhile, there’s people struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves. I’m happy for her but damn when is enough enough?” wrote another.

After reading the comments, Jenner contemplated the enormity of economic inequality in America, and eventually decided to sell the car and donate the proceeds to RAICES. Just kidding! She did delete the post though. [Page Six]

Getting married after several years of successfully not being married doesn’t usually bode well for celebrity couples (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth?), but for the sake of Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean let’s say they made the right call and will be happy together for many years, the end!



