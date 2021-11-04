Another day, another impossibly charming moment between You’s Penn Badgley and Cardi B.

The rapper tweeted out a photo of a letter from none other than one Joe Goldberg alongside a navy cap emblazoned with the phrase, “HELLO, YOU...” on Thursday night. In her caption, she asked fans: “How Joe found my new house adress ?” To which, the official You Twitter account responded:

I have an educated guess for how “Joe” found Cardi’s address: Cardi and Badgley have been tantalizing the internet for weeks with their budding friendship. The friendship stems from an interaction the duo had over a video from 2019 that recently made the rounds. The video has Badgley, promoting the first season of You, lauding Cardi for her co mfortable relationship with social media. “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antics,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship and that’s why people like her so much,” Badgley said. Seeing the video in a viral tweet in 2021 just weeks ago, Cardi tweeted:

Which seemed to have left super-fan Badgley, speechless:

From there, even cheekier steps were taken when Badgley changed his Twitter profile picture to Cardi B with indigo hair (see above). Cardi, following suit, changed hers to a creepy picture of Joe’s face behind a window. Naturally, it’s endearing to many people:

Thursday’s mail is the next logical step in a new friendship, at least from the literary-minded Joe Goldberg’s perspective. He writes:

“My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you. Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you...”

Penn Badgley, actor, dad, and all-around great seeming human, might hate Joe, but he’s evidently a master of the character. With season 4 of the most binge-able show ever already confirmed, I’m hoping to see more of Cardi and her social media savvy in the mix. Maybe a cameo?