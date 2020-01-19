Paris Hilton 'Knew Something the Whole World Didn't'

Paris Hilton Image : Getty

Say what you will about heiress, fragrance mogul, reality TV star, and DJ Paris Hilton, but there are a few undeniable truths regarding her that must be discussed.



The first being that her 2006 hit single “Stars are Blind” absolutely, positively fucking slaps. I mean, girlfriend calls out the GODS in the first line of the song. And from there it’s only uphill. Much like Paris, I don’t consider myself to be much a singer, and having a truly accessible pop song to sing along to while driving with the windows down really made me feel like I was a cool girl having a hot summer romance, when I was actually just a chubby boy who was very, very single. That’s allyship!

The second, third, and forth truths are honestly best delivered by Paris herself, who recently shared some truly *chefs kiss* revelations at the TV Critics Association during a press tour event for her new YouTube docu-series This Is Paris.

Speaking about her experience filming The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, Hilton delivered to us this gem:

“I knew what I was doing but the whole world didn’t, so it was kind of frustrating to me to be perceived in that way because it’s not who I am at all. But it was such an amazing and entertaining show that I would just think of it as entertainment.”

Did you hear that world? Paris pulled one over on all of us, and she was so committed to her craft that she waited until now to let us all in on it. Also, she was so entertained by herself that should would even go so far as to consider the show entertainment.

You might think that admitting to conning the entire world into perceiving you a particular way would be enough truth for one day, but not for Paris. Not only did she fool the world, she’s also partially responsible for creating it.

People thought that’s who I really was, so sometimes it is annoying that people assume that I am kind of that, you know, blonde airhead that I was playing on the show. But I love, also, proving people wrong and any time they meet me in real life they’re always very surprised. So, it makes me happy to know that I created something that basically started an entire new generation of people.”

That’s right, she started an entire new generation of people. They just began, right after her. Tragically she doesn’t ever clarify what generation she started but I would gladly put myself amongst their ranks should she allow me.

The final truth Paris delivered is that now, at thirty-eight years old, she’s ready to start living her authentic truth.

“During this film, I have discovered so much about myself that I did not even know. It was almost like a therapeutic experience. My old persona, that was who I was before when I started my brand. But now, I want to show the true boss babe that I am.”

I would personally be horrified what I would discover about myself should I be the subject of a documentary, but I’m glad that for Paris it was a therapeutic experience. I’m also glad to hear her referring to her YouTube documentary as a film, which she did three other times during the press tour.

I’ve learned a lot from Paris over the years, but if I’ve got one major takeaway from this interview, it’s to always be your own biggest fan.