The digital “cover” this month at Allure features flute-playing icon Lizzo wearing Marc Jacobs, and it’s so incredible that it’s going to make me purchase lilac eyeshadow.

The profile covers a range of topics, including her thoughts on fashion: “If you’re not making clothes for me, and if you don’t want to make clothes for me, I don’t want to wear your [designs],” she said. “I look good in other [things] anyway. But call me if you want to dress me. If you want to change the game and dress a fat body, call me.” The accompanying shoot embodies this mood—assertively high-glam in a way that evokes the hectic maximalism of the 1980s:

Dressed in breathtaking gowns from Marc Jacobs, Markarian, and Palomo Spain for her cover, Lizzo exudes pure glamour; an opulence reminiscent of legends like Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin, but with a modern twist in updated silhouettes. Her portraits effortlessly prove that antiquated style “rules” are just as expired as we already knew them to be. But, like Diana and Aretha, Lizzo does not need anyone else’s approval to make a statement. Her creativity, and how she chooses to translate it visually and sonically, is boundless. Lizzo does not ask for permission to be who she is.

There are feathers, and crystal hair combs, and lilac eyeshadow. It is the thrilling opposite of so many magazine shoots featuring women larger than a size 12, which always seem to rely on statement coats, or lingerie, or jeans, or just plain nakedness.

The profile is accompanied by a fascinating behind-the-scenes convo between Allure digital director Kelly Bales and Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner, discussing their thought in taking this particular approach: “Our creative was just really excited to showcase Lizzo in a way that we had never seen her before, while also really delving into our definitions and concepts around luxury,” explained Bales. And Wagner talked about her previous experiences, like the difficulty she faced in getting real options for Issa Rae:

I reached out to all these brands saying, “I’m shooting her. This is a really big moment.” Nobody would loan. I had to go behind people’s backs and basically loan from stores, or loan from places like Vestiaire, or other places that basically have brands, to get her in credits. What I wasn’t going to do, and what I think too often happens, is when women of color, and just people that aren’t sample size in fashion, end up getting disrespected. When they get that shoot it’s like, well, there’s only a bodysuit here. It’s like, I don’t want to do that to somebody. I would rather just say, “Sorry, later.” Just get in trouble for it and actually shoot them in something really amazing than just being like, “Oh, we could only get a bodysuit and some jeans for you, girl.” That’s disrespectful to people. That, to me, is always the problem that word “chic,” because I use it, too.

The pair also revealed that Lizzo’s airdrop name is “100% That Bitch.”

Ultimately, they put Lizzo in Marc Jacobs on the cover, and the spread includes this custom stunner from a new designer, Markarian. Wow, I guess maybe I could be persuaded to pivot away from flannel, after all!