Padma Lakshmi Won't Take Shit About Going Braless In Her Kitchen

Image : Getty

In a totally unexpected twist, I’ve found myself becoming one of the legions of people turning to cooking while trapped in quarantine. In addition to saving money, I’ve also found it empowering to turn ingredients into real food; food that allows me to stay alive to enjoy another day locked in my apartment watching endless episodes of Shameless. This, I believe, is as close as I’ll ever really get to being a homesteader.



Advertisement

Now that I’m starting to grasp the appeal of cooking, I’m also able to appreciate the appeal of Padma Lakshmi’s at-home cooking tutorials, which she’s posting to Instagram in an effort to stay connected to fans while helping them navigate the ins and outs of making a chicken tagine.

But instead of thank Lakshmi for her service, some people are criticizing her for not wearing a bra in her own damn home.

Advertisement

“Is no one going to comment on why she feels the need to put her nipples on social media in every video? No? Just sad,” one commenter wrote. Another called her “immoral.” I’m happy to say that Lakshmi responded appropriately.

“no because everyone is an adult here, Natalie,” Lakshmi replied. “And if I don’t want to wear a bra in my kitchen sometimes during this everlasting quarantine that shouldn’t be any of your concern.”

Advertisement

“Everyone is an adult here, Natalie.” A perfect burn. And for the record, Lakshmi, and all of us, are entitled to wear bras—or not—at our personal convenience, coronavirus or not. In fact, I’m going to melt all my bras into a soup stock! Everyone is an adult here, NATALIE!

Advertisement

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake split up in 2002, ending their courtship in a very recent post-9/11 world. Now, in the grip of yet another global crisis, Britney’s taking the opportunity to reflect on her long-ago ex.

Advertisement

“I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨,” she wrote. Do they still talk? Will this post the seed from which a JT + BS friendship blooms?

Advertisement