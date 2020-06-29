Out: Billionaire Kylie Jenner, In: Billionaire Kim Kardashian

Image : via Getty

Now that Kylie Jenner’s been deemed a non-billionaire by the Rich People Gatekeepers (Forbes), the Jenner/Kardashian clan needs yet another way to stay relevant. Don’t worry, they already found it.

The New York Post reports that Kim Kardashian-West just sold Coty—which owns Rimmel, Max Factor, OPI, and other major makeup brands— a 20 percent stake in KKW, her beauty company. Coty reportedly values KKW at $1 billion, which makes Kardashian-West worth about $900 million herself . So c lose!

There is a dramatic twist: Coty also owns a majority stake in Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics brand , and according to the Post, the financial disclosures Jenner had to make for the deal were what got her kicked off the Forbes billionaire list in the first place. Forbes found Jenner had been lying abut her company’s worth for years, and is only worth a few hundred million. They announced Jenner’s new non-billionaire status last month, whereupon I assume the Money Army kicked down her door and confiscated her caviar.

Anyway, I look forward to spending the next 10 years arguing over whether or not Kim K. is “self-made.” [New York Post]

Just in time for Pride, Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky has come out as gay. She made the announcement via a very cute TikTok:

Mazel! [Twitter, TikTok]

Also out this week: Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling, who announced that she’s dating visual artist Emily Ritz. Schilling reposted an Instagram story Ritz took of them, with a photo captioned, “I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side @tayjschilling. Happy Pride!” She also posted an homage to black transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson:

Pride is, as always, a very nice time to celebrate love :) [Page Six]