ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Organization Behind LA Pride Names Sharon-Franklin Brown, Black Trans Woman, As Board President

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:la pride
la prideChristopher Street WestprideSharon-Franklin Brown
Save
Illustration for article titled Organization Behind LA Pride Names Sharon-Franklin Brown, Black Trans Woman, As Board President
Image: Christopher Street West

Here’s a nice piece of news: For the first time ever, the organization that produces LA Pride has named a Black transgender woman as president of its board.

Advertisement

Sharon-Franklin Brown is taking the reins of Christopher Street West as the organization prepares to leave its West Hollywood home for a new location to be determined, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“It’s never been a more important moment for the LGBTQ-plus community and its allies to continue fighting for all of us,” Brown said in a statement. “As a robust community across Los Angeles, we value inclusiveness and diversity.”

Advertisement

Pride has been a West Hollywood staple since 1979. In a July letter to the West Hollywood City Council, Christopher Street West wrote that,

“The board of directors decided to take this approach for several reasons. These include construction in West Hollywood Park, the changing demographics of Greater Los Angeles, our commitment to being responsive to the LGBTQIA-plus community’s needs, and our allyship and collaboration with other movements for social change.”

G/O Media may get a commission
bObi Pet Robot Vacuum

The Times reports that the organization has recently faced criticism for being too white, corporate, and not inclusive of transgender people. In 2016, Pride was derided as “gay Coachella” after Christopher Street West tried to rebrand the event as a music festival.

In a statement, outgoing board president Estevan Montemayor called Brown “an exceptional leader, and I could not be more proud to pass the baton to her,” adding that, “I have no doubt she will lead with inclusiveness and passion for our entire LGBTQ+ community.”

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Trump Visited Kenosha Business Owner's Store Without Approval And Then Lied About Who Owned It

Look Who's Using Private Email Now (It's Melania)

Trump Reportedly Suggested Sarah Sanders Fuck Kim Jong-un For Foreign Policy Perks

Which Ed Markey Fancam Helped Him Win the Massachusetts Democratic Primary?

DISCUSSION