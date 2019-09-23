Image: Getty

Oprah’s Book Club is back from a short hiatus I was fully unaware of ever taking place. Winfrey paid her BFF Gayle King a visit on CBS This Morning to announce her latest Book Club pick, The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates, his first work of fiction. Cool!

According to Deadline, an interview with Oprah and Coates will stream on Apple TV+ November 1, when the new streaming platform launches. New episodes will appear every other month, and each episode will center on a new book club pick. I love the idea of Book TV; I do not love the idea of having to pay for yet another streaming service. But it’s Oprah, and it’s talk show adjacent, so exceptions should be made.

“[The Water Dancer] is one of the best books I have ever read in my entire life. Right up there in the Top 5,” Oprah said on CBS. “I was enthralled, I was devastated. I felt hope, I felt gratitude, I felt joy. I mean, it’s the range of emotions. That’s why I think it has everything that a novel is supposed to [have]. I’m on my second read now, because the first read I was just reading to see if I was going to choose it. And then the second read, I actually am sort of spoon-feeding every word to myself.”

That’s a glowing review if I’ve ever heard one. Suddenly I’m budgeting for yet another television service?