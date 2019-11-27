Open Thread: Rico Nasty Brought Her Son On Stage And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

A Supposedly Feminist Website
Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Rico Nasty, the rapper who has brought the world such gems including “Smack a Bitch,” “Rage,” and “Big Titties,” recently blessed us with one of the most wholesome celebrity kid videos that I’ve seen in a while.

Rico brought her 4 year old son, Cameron, on stage with her for his birthday to sing his favorite song—Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” from the essentially perfect animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” I can’t write too much about how perfect “Spider-Verse” is because I will start crying onto my keyboard but let’s just say that on every level, this video is cute as shit.

Seriously, try not to melt just a little as you watch this little Black boy clutching his Spider-Man figurine in one hand and his mom’s hand in the other. And when she pulls out the Spider-Man mask? I was a puddle on the floor.

Also, note his Darth Vader Christmas sweater. Not shocking considering who his mom is, but this little Miles Morales is already cool.

