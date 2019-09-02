Screenshot: 20th Century Fox

I am a freelancer, which means I get no real work breaks and am also almost always on one. Also, my office is my couch. But for those of you tied to a regular nine-to-5 and/or to some kind of external office space, going back to work after a three-day weekend really sucks.

CNN reports that the back-to-work blues after a long weekend or vacation are a real and tangible thing, so much so that you might be able to classify them as a(n unstudied) mood disorder. “There is a real sense of loss that comes with this transition period that makes us all a little sad,” Dr. Angelos Halaris, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at Loyola University in Illinois, told the outlet. “The stark contrast of the joy and freedom of family and friend time with the drudgery of answering a zillion work emails, can be hard on your emotional well-being.”

The contrast is even more stark for adolescents dealing with going back to school. Though I always welcomed the beginning of a new school year (if not the homework), CNN says that’s not the case for everyone:

A 2017 study found adolescent depression, anxiety and feelings about everyday hassles appeared to be tied to the end and beginning of school-vacation cycles. It might come as no surprise that teens felt less anxious and depressed during the vacation.

They’ve got a list of ways to combat the vacation hangover, with tips including booking another trip, taking quick walks away from your desk if you’ve got one, starting new office/work habits, and making plans with friends outside of the job. Have a lovely Labor Day, and do leave your own back-to-work tips in the comments.