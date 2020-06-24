One Officer Who Killed Breonna Taylor Has Been Fired, 2 Others Still Have Their Jobs

Graphic : Getty

One of the Louisville police officers who killed 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor has been officially fired.



CNN reports that on Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department’s police chief sent Detective Brett Hankison a formal letter informing him that his employment “is terminated,” effective immediately. Hankinson was one of three officers who broke down the door to Taylor’s apartment in March and repeatedly shot at her while she slept in her bed.

In his letter, Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Hankison “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor,” and that Hankison shot Taylor without confirming she was a threat to his life (which she wasn’t, as she was asleep).

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote. “I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion.”

You can see the whole letter below:

Breonna Taylor was killed in March—it is now June, and Hankison is so far the only officer involved in her killing who has seen any significant repercussions. Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the two other officers present, were placed on administrative reassignment. None of the officers have been arrested or charged.

Lonita Baker, who represents Taylor’s family, told CNN the family was “excited to get this news and are encouraged by it,” but are still holding out for justice. “We’re waiting for the other officers to be held accountable and for additional charges to be filed but this is a step in the right direction,” she said.

Hankison is also under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting two women. He has 10 days to appeal his filing.