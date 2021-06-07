One of the Duggar Spawn Fed Their Dog Years-Old Frozen Breast Milk, So That's How Things Are Going

Screenshot : Instagram

The Duggars: remember them? Here’s Jill, who keeps an understandable distance between herself and the family at large, feeding her dog years- old frozen breast milk.



On Instagram, she shared a photo of her dog in what appears to be the backyard, licking up a bowl of her thawed breast milk, which she stopped feeding her four-year-old son when he was two. Meaning, said breast milk has been chilling in her freezer for quite some time. She explained how it became unthawed in the first place:



I’ve had my last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer for nearly a couple years now (both my boys stopped breastfeeding around 2 years old and Sam is almost 4 now!). I know I know...it’s probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now... 🙃Well, Sam randomly asked to try it recently and it didn’t look or smell bad when I thawed it out so i let him try it. As expected, he didn’t like it after trying a couple sips.

I’m not going to ask why the four-year-old requested a sip.

As for the dog, she added: “Also, before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she’s fine. She’s totally fine. I wouldn’t have given it to her if i thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!✌🏻”

Mkay! I’ll chill. Don’t mind if I sit here and think a while, though. I’m still processing all of this.



Jill and husband Dereck Dillard also made headlines recently after her brother, Josh, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He previously admitted in 2015 that he had molested several of his siblings as a teenager. In a statement after the arrest, the two told “Us Weekly: “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.” Prior to this, Dillard had detailed the turmoil inside the family following the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting, on Twitter. In a response to a Twitter user, Dillard quipped that Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle “deceived” the public. “It was not handled well. The public was deceived.”

Let’s hear what the Kardashians have to say about Kimmy’s strange-looking finger moment of whatever.

A TikTok went viral Monday purporting to show Kim’s finger severely distorting in an ad for shapewear line Skims, AKA “Kimono,” for those that remember.

Kris and company quickly responded to the hubbub online, telling Page Six:



“The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process. Immediately after it was noticed by the team, the video was pulled, and the glitch-free version was uploaded and ran for the remainder of the time on air. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused Kim and our customers.”

According to a “source” who is definitely maybe not a member of Skims PR team, Page Six says “founder Kardashian, 40, specifically requested her waist not be edited for the ad and that no part of her body was digitally retouched. Our source also emphasized that the upload process caused the glitch.”



Interesting how that glitch only distorted the waist, and nothing else.