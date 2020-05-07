On Killing Grandmas

On Wednesday, Twitter-famous stay-at-home mom Bethany S. Mandel wrote that we could “call [her] a grandma killer,” but she would not be kept from museums, zoos, restaurants, or dentists simply because going to those places could be deadly.
In light of that permission, call her a grandma killer we did. Here is a list of headlines the Jezebel staff brainstormed in Slack, but did not use:
- Self-Styled Grandma Killer Not That Great at Staying at Home After All
- Will No One Think of the Dentists?
- Grandmas? Not Under Local Woman’s Watch!
- Of Course Your Grandma Got Killed by Someone Named “Bethany”
- Meet the Woman Who Would Kill Your Grandma for a Trip to Applebees
- What It Actually Means to Kill a Grandma
- The Grandma Killer and Us
- All Along, the Grandma Killer Was You
- When Grandmas Are Killed
- Who Is the Grandma Killer? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- What We Really Mean When We Say We Want to Kill Grandmas
- What We Talk About When We Talk About Killing Grandmas
- 10 Badass Ways to Kill a Grandma
- The Staggering Disappointment of the Murderous Grandma
- The Unbearable Anxiety of Killing a Grandma
- All She Wanted a Trip to the Zoo. Even If It Meant Killing Grandmas.
- In the Age of Coronavirus, Some Consider Killing Grandmas
- Why Some Want to Kill Grandmas, and Others Don’t, Explained
- What the Grandma Killer Says About Millennial Burnout
- After Grandma Died, Some Experts Argue It Was Murder
- Gender Parity in the Work of Killing Grandmas? Not So Fast, Say Some
- Are We In the Golden Age of Grandma Killing?
- Killing Grandmas Is Praxis
- The Radical Gesture of Killing Grandmas
- Grandma KILLER—Revealed!
- This MOM Wants to Kill Your Grandma
- The Gendered Anxiety of Killing Grandma
- Here’s Why I Choose to Stay at Home AND Be a Grandma Killer
- Killing My Grandma Triggered My Imposter Syndrome
- I Killed My Grandma and I Won’t Apologize
- Girl, Stop Apologizing for Killing Your Grandma
- Sick SAHM Caught Chopping Down Grandma’s Coronavirus Cakes
- The Emotional Labor of Killing Grandma
- Ten Easy Ways to Kill Grandma At Home
- Perhaps Grandma Always Deserved Death
- This Was Always About Killing Grandmas
- Why I Left New York: I Killed My Grandma
- The Unbearable White Feminism of Killing Grandma
- This One Trick (Killing Grandma) Will Make Your Man Go Nuts
- All This Talk About Killing Grandmas, But What About Grandpas?
- Killing Grandma But Not Grandpa Proves the Patriarchy Is Alive and Well in America