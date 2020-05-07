On Killing Grandmas

Illustration : Wellcome Collection

On Wednesday , Twitter-famous stay-at-home mom Bethany S. Mandel wrote that we could “call [her] a grandma killer,” but she would not be kept from museums, zoos, restaurants, or dentists simply because going to those places could be deadly.



Advertisement

In light of that permission, call her a grandma killer we did. Here is a list of headlines the Jezebel staff brainstormed in Slack, but did not use :

Self-Styled Grandma Killer Not That Great at Staying at Home After All

Will No One Think of the Dentists?

Grandmas? Not Under Local Woman’s Watch!

Of Course Your Grandma Got Killed by Someone Named “Bethany”

Meet the Woman Who Would Kill Your Grandma for a Trip to Applebees

What It Actually Means to Kill a Grandma

The Grandma Killer and Us

All Along, the Grandma Killer Was You

When Grandmas Are Killed

Who Is the Grandma Killer? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

What We Really Mean When We Say We Want to Kill Grandmas

What We Talk About When We Talk About Killing Grandmas

10 Badass Ways to Kill a Grandma

The Staggering Disappointment of the Murderous Grandma

The Unbearable Anxiety of Killing a Grandma

All She Wanted a Trip to the Zoo. Even If It Meant Killing Grandmas.

In the Age of Coronavirus, Some Consider Killing Grandmas

Why Some Want to Kill Grandmas, and Others Don’t, Explained

What the Grandma Killer Says About Millennial Burnout

After Grandma Died, Some Experts Argue It Was Murder

Gender Parity in the Work of Killing Grandmas? Not So Fast, Say Some

Are We In the Golden Age of Grandma Killing?

Killing Grandmas Is Praxis

The Radical Gesture of Killing Grandmas

Grandma KILLER—Revealed!

This MOM Wants to Kill Your Grandma

The Gendered Anxiety of Killing Grandma

Here’s Why I Choose to Stay at Home AND Be a Grandma Killer

Killing My Grandma Triggered My Imposter Syndrome

I Killed My Grandma and I Won’t Apologize

Girl, Stop Apologizing for Killing Your Grandma

Sick SAHM Caught Chopping Down Grandma’s Coronavirus Cakes



The Emotional Labor of Killing Grandma

Ten Easy Ways to Kill Grandma At Home

Perhaps Grandma Always Deserved Death

This Was Always About Killing Grandmas

Why I Left New York: I Killed My Grandma

The Unbearable White Feminism of Killing Grandma

This One Trick (Killing Grandma) Will Make Your Man Go Nuts

All This Talk About Killing Grandmas, But What About Grandpas?

Killing Grandma But Not Grandpa Proves the Patriarchy Is Alive and Well in America