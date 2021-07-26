Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail

Dudes

It is a crime that it's taken this long for hot skateboarders to appear in the Olympics

Shannon Melero
Image for article titled Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail
Image: Yuki Iwamura (Getty Images)

The cursed Olympics have finally produced something blessed, sanctified, and bathed in the Holy Spirit of Sexiness and tattoos. I am, of course, referring to French skateboarder Aurelien Giraud, who had a tremendous showing in the men’s street qualifier rounds and sadly fizzled out, finishing sixth in the finals. But his descent off the podium aside, Giraud has put the skateboarding world on his well-sculpted shoulders and elevated it to new levels of lust, as only a proper Frenchman can.

Look at those leg muscles

Image for article titled Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail
Image: Yuki Iwamura (Getty Images)

You see those leg muscles? These are the legs of a man who has endurance and the strength to fuck while standing.

He even looks good mid-fall

Image for article titled Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail
Image: Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images)

There is a lot going on here, but one can learn from this photo that Giraud will look good from any angle and any wild position you can conjure.

Sad but still hot

Image for article titled Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail
Image: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

Is he upset? Is he about to come? Could be both!

Shakespearean good looks

Image for article titled Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail
Image: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

Oh that I were a glove upon that hand that I might touch that cheek.

This is what “Peaches” is about

Image for article titled Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail
Image: Dan Mullan/ (Getty Images)

I would also like to touch these cheeks as well.

Someone, please ship me off to a French skate park

Image for article titled Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail
Image: GAIZKA IROZ (Getty Images)

I will trade in my rollerskates for a skateboard if it means spending time with these beautiful people.

