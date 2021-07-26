Olympic Skateboarder Aurelien Giraud Is Welcome to Grind This Rail

The cursed Olympics have finally produced something blessed, sanctified, and bathed in the Holy Spirit of Sexiness and tattoos. I am, of course, referring to French skateboarder Aurelien Giraud, who had a tremendous showing in the men’s street qualifier rounds and sadly fizzled out, finishing sixth in the finals. But his descent off the podium aside, Giraud has put the skateboarding world on his well-sculpted shoulders and elevated it to new levels of lust, as only a proper Frenchman can.