Olympic Boxer Accused of Doping Was Just Guilty of Rawdoggin It

Image : Getty

Virginia Fuchs, a flyweight boxer competing for a spot on Team USA, failed a doping test that had been administered in February. According to The New York Post the banned substances, Letrozole and GW1516, were found in Fuchs’s system and as a result, she was suspended from training pending an investigation. Fuchs claimed she had not taken any banned substances. “I was in complete shock and had no idea where they had come from, knowing I had never ingested anything,” she said in a video posted to Twitter.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the US Anti-Doping Association ruled Fuchs’s doping violation a “no-fault” after coming to the conclusion that the substances had been transmitted to Fuchs sexually. Fuchs explained that prior to the doping test, she’d had unprotected sex with her boyfriend, who was taking substances that contained Letrozole and GW1516. As the old saying goes, you are who you fuck.

After putting Fuchs’s personal sex practices on full display, the CEO of the USADA said in a statement, “We strongly believe this case and others like it, including meat contamination and prescription medication contamination cases, should be considered no violation. We will continue to advocate for changes to the World Anti-Doping Code so that where there is no intent to cheat and no performance benefit, an athlete should not face any violation or unnecessary public attention.” “Unnecessary public attention” is a great way to frame outing a woman for not using condoms to the entire world.

Advertisement

Now that she’s been cleared of any intentional wrongdoing, Fuchs will be allowed to return to her training and will be competing for a spot at the next Olympics, whenever that will be. “Like I said, I just want my fellow athletes to learn from my mistake,” Fuchs said in her Twitter video. “I’ve learned an important lesson to just always take the necessary precautions in any case, especially with intimate contact.” Wrap it before you tap it!