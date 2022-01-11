Weeks after sharing the first snapshot of their newborn and days after his divorce to Anna Marie Tendler was finalized, Olivia Munn shared a snapshot of John Mulaney and their child, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.



The Mulaney men seem pleased in the snap, with the elder Mulaney giving his son a kiss. Munn captioned the image: “The smooshiest smoosh (And yep, our Christmas tree is still up).”

The child was reportedly born in November, which does not math correctly when you consider the timeline in which the actress and comedian claim they got together. Though, at this point, what does it all really matter? Live and let god, as a wise woman once said. The duo seems to be head over heels for their infant son. In his post in December, Mulaney quipped that the baby “has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” In another post by Munn, she calls teensy Malcolm her “Golden Ox baby.”

There have not been any new indicators that the former couple has reignited the flame, since rumors spiked in the fall that they had split up while Munn was still pregnant.